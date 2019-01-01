KRG shuts local TV over Turkish base attack in N Iraq

Iraqi Kurdish authority has shut a private broadcaster in northern city of Duhok on Sunday reportedly over its provocative broadcasting regarding Saturday's attack on Turkish military post.

The NRT TV said its office in the city was raided and sealed off by security forces, and some employees working in the office were also detained and released later on bail.

The move came after Nechirvan Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), vowed to stop all kind of initiative to disrupt the nation's peace.

The Kurdish-language channel was criticized after inciting locals with provocative broadcasting policy during the attack on Turkish military base.

On Saturday, the base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group's provocation causing partial damage to vehicles and equipment, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.