Kyiv, five Ukrainian regions on alert for Russian air raids
Officials warn of strong possibility of Russian airstrikes
AA Friday 16:27, 21 October 2022
File photo
#Russian airstrikes
#Kyiv
#regions
#Ukraine
File photo
Authorities in Ukraine on Friday issued alerts over potential Russian airstrikes on the capital Kyiv.
Warnings have also been issued for Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Rivne, Poltava, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
In statements on Telegram, officials from the various regions said there is a strong possibility of Russian airstrikes in the coming hours.
Earlier on Friday, authorities said at least 11 civilians were killed and 13 injured in Russian attacks on various Ukrainian areas, including Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.
