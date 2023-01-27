|
World

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan finalize border delimitation

'This is truly a historic event', Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov says in Bishkek

13:06 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
AA
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan finalized the process of border delimitation, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said on Friday


“This is truly a historic event. We demonstrated readiness for a dialogue and search of mutually acceptable solutions for border issues,” Zhaparov said at a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the capital Bishkek.


Ending border issues, the two countries lay the ground for the development and prosperity of the next generations, he added.


The Uzbek president is on a two-day state visit to Kyrgyzstan.


Last September, the two former Soviet republics signed a protocol on demarcation of their border and end a long-running dispute over the frontier that stretches a total of 1,379 kilometers.

#Kyrgyzstan
#Uzbekistan
#Sadyr Zhaparov
#Bishkek
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan finalize border delimitation
Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy
Kremlin says US can settle Ukraine conflict, but has failed to avail opportunity
Baby chameleon taken under protection in eastern Türkiye
Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children
Syrian regime responsible for 2018 chlorine attack, killing 43 people: Watchdog
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.