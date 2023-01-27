Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan finalize border delimitation

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan finalized the process of border delimitation, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said on Friday





“This is truly a historic event. We demonstrated readiness for a dialogue and search of mutually acceptable solutions for border issues,” Zhaparov said at a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the capital Bishkek.





Ending border issues, the two countries lay the ground for the development and prosperity of the next generations, he added.





The Uzbek president is on a two-day state visit to Kyrgyzstan.



