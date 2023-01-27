Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan sign 11 trade agreements

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on Thursday signed 11 agreements to expand trade cooperation between the two countries to the tune of $168 million.





“During the Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan Business Forum, 11 documents were signed aimed at expanding and developing trade, economic and investment cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan,” a statement by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers read.





According to the statement, in addition to trade, the documents signed intend to expand cooperation in the agriculture, textile, minerals and technology sectors.





The signing of the agreements came as Bishkek began hosting the Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan Business Forum, with the participation of delegations from the two countries.





The forum is held as part of the program of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on a state visit on the same day, following an invitation by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.



