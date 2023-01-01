|
Latvia to downgrade diplomatic ties with Russia in solidarity with Estonia

Russia earlier announced downgrading of ties with Estonia in response to Tallinn’s decision to reduce size of Russian Embassy in capital

16:44 . 23/01/2023 Monday
AA
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics

Latvia will downgrade its level of diplomatic relations with Russia in solidarity with neighboring Estonia and due to Moscow’s ongoing war on Ukraine, the country’s top diplomat said Monday.


“Due to the ongoing brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine and in solidarity with Estonia, Latvia will lower level of diplomatic relations with Russia effective Feb. 24, demanding Russia to act accordingly,” Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter.


Earlier on Monday, Russia announced that it had downgraded its relations with Estonia to the level of charge d’affaires, in response to Tallinn’s recent decision to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in the country’s capital.


The Estonian Foreign Ministry later announced that Russia's ambassador to Tallinn will also leave the country at the same time, based on the "principle of parity."​​​​​​​


During the Cold War, both of the small Baltic states were part of the Soviet Union. They gained independence, along with Lithuania, in 1991.



