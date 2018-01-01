Lebanese army receives new batch of French arms

The Lebanese army on Tuesday received a new batch of weapons from France, according to the French Embassy in Beirut.

In a statement, the embassy said the army received ten VAB HOT Mephisto armored vehicles fitted with anti-tank missile launcher turret, 96 HOT powerful anti-tank missiles and 2 simulation systems.

The new weapons “will help the Lebanese army to fulfill its counter-terrorism needs”, the statement said.

The new batch of weapons is part of a plan of enhanced cooperation between Lebanon and France, according to the embassy.

France has provided military equipment worth €45 million in 2017 and 2018 to enhance the military capabilities of the Lebanese army.

The U.S. is the largest donor to the Lebanese army, providing it with equipment worth more than $1.5 billion since 2006.