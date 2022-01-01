Lebanese banks to reopen after holdups
In September, several depositors stormed banks to recover amounts from their frozen funds
AA Sunday 16:32, 25 September 2022
Lebanese banks to reopen after holdups
#Lebanese
#Banks
#Reopen
Lebanese banks to reopen after holdups
Lebanese banks will resume operations on Monday after a week-long closure in protest of holdups by depositors demanding access to their savings.
In a statement, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said the banks will reopen as of Sept. 26, saying every bank will decide its own channel for banking operations.
At least eight storming attempts were reported in Lebanon this month during which depositors managed to recover amounts from their frozen funds.
The incidents pushed the banks to close their doors on Sept. 16 to protest the holdups.
Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since 2019, leaving most people locked out of their bank accounts.
Lebanese banks to reopen after holdups
Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex
US: Snowden's new Russian citizenship could expose him to conscription
Poland slams EU chief over remarks on Italy's right-wing election win
Hungary says West in favor of Russia-Ukraine war
US urges Greece, Türkiye to 'work together' for regional peace
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.