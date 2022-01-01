World
Lebanese banks to reopen after holdups
In September, several depositors stormed banks to recover amounts from their frozen funds
AA  Sunday 16:32, 25 September 2022
Lebanese banks will resume operations on Monday after a week-long closure in protest of holdups by depositors demanding access to their savings.

In a statement, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said the banks will reopen as of Sept. 26, saying every bank will decide its own channel for banking operations.

At least eight storming attempts were reported in Lebanon this month during which depositors managed to recover amounts from their frozen funds.

The incidents pushed the banks to close their doors on Sept. 16 to protest the holdups.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since 2019, leaving most people locked out of their bank accounts.


