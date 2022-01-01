World
Lebanese expats vote in parliamentary elections
AA  Friday 12:19, 06 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Voting being held in 10 countries in 1st phase

The first phase of Lebanon's parliamentary elections kicked off on Friday for expats.

According to the official Lebanese news agency, the voting has opened in 10 countries in the first phase, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan and Iran.

The second phase for the voting abroad, scheduled on Sunday, will take place in around 48 other countries.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the voting by Lebanese expats is "a very important step." He hoped that the turnout will be as high as 70%.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the election arrangements as “the largest logistical operation in Lebanon's modern history.”

A total of 718 candidates are competing in the elections to gain a seat of the 128-member parliament.

This is the second time in Lebanon's history that Lebanese expats will cast their votes. The first time was in 2018.

The election is taking place amid deep political and economic crises that hit Lebanon.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Lebanon
#parliamentary elections
#expats
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Lebanese expats vote in parliamentary elections

yeniSafak

At least 17 injured after blast in central Madrid

yeniSafak

Oil gains around 6% during week ending May 6 on supply fears

yeniSafak

US envoy to UN to visit Turkey's southern border with Syria

yeniSafak

Early UK local election results show Conservative unpopularity, mixed Labour support

yeniSafak

Sanctions against Russia open new chapter in EU history: EU Commission chief

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.