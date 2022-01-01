Lebanon asks French company to search for gas after Israel deal

File photo
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Tuesday he asked French company TotalEnergies to search for gas in the country’s territorial waters.
He made the statement as he received a copy of the final draft of a maritime border demarcation deal with Israel during his meeting with Parliament Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab.
Earlier Tuesday, Lebanon said it was satisfied with a US draft on maritime border demarcation with Israel, saying the draft preserves the country’s "rights to its natural wealth."
"We hope this file will be concluded soon," Mikati said, hailing the efforts of US mediator Amos Hochstein in reaching the deal.
"The Lebanese unified position and Lebanon's adherence to its rights and demands have led to this positive result," he added.
The Lebanese premier also thanked France for its contribution to reaching the maritime deal.
Lebanon and Israel have been locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.
The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.
