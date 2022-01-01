World
Lebanon expatriates vote in parliamentary elections
Sunday 13:39, 08 May 2022
Lebanese living in 48 countries cast ballot in this round of polls

Thousands of Lebanese living in 48 countries on Sunday began casting their ballots in the second phase of Lebanon’s parliamentary elections.

A total of 194,348 expatriates have registered to vote in this round of the polls in 48 countries, including Australia, the United States, Canada, EU countries, and several African states, the state news agency reported.

A similar vote was held on Friday for Lebanese expatriates in ten countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, and Iraq.

Voter turnout in the first phase of the polls reached 60%, according to the election commission.

Lebanon’s parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on May 15. A total of 103 lists made up of 718 candidates are competing in the elections to win a seat in the 128-member parliament.

It is the second time in Lebanon's history to allow Lebanese abroad to cast their votes. The first was in 2018.

The Lebanese elections are taking place as Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

