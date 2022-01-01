World
Lebanon, Israel pleased with US draft for maritime deal
Lebanon says deal meets all its demands
AA  Tuesday 15:49, 11 October 2022
Lebanon and Israel said Tuesday their demands in a US draft for a maritime border agreement have been fulfilled.

“The file of negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime border with Israel has been completed,” Lebanon’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Abu Saab told reporters after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.

Underlining that there will be no gas or oil sharing with Israel, Abu Saab said, "Lebanon will have all its rights in the Kana (gas field)."

“The final decision to admit the deal rests with the president of the republic, the government, and parliament,” Abu Saab added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli government press office cited Chairman of the National Security Council and chief negotiator Eyal Hulata as saying that "all our demands have been met.”

“The corrections we requested have been made. We have protected Israel's security interests and are on the way to a historic agreement," he added.

#Lebanon
#Israel
#US
