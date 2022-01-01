File photo
Lebanon and Israel said Tuesday their demands in a US draft for a maritime border agreement have been fulfilled.
“The file of negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime border with Israel has been completed,” Lebanon’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Abu Saab told reporters after meeting with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.
Underlining that there will be no gas or oil sharing with Israel, Abu Saab said, "Lebanon will have all its rights in the Kana (gas field)."
“The final decision to admit the deal rests with the president of the republic, the government, and parliament,” Abu Saab added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli government press office cited Chairman of the National Security Council and chief negotiator Eyal Hulata as saying that "all our demands have been met.”
“The corrections we requested have been made. We have protected Israel's security interests and are on the way to a historic agreement," he added.
Lebanon, Israel pleased with US draft for maritime deal
Angela Merkel receives UN refugee award
Moldovan PM talks big demand for Azerbaijani gas
Hungarian premier slams US president’s Russia policy
Thailand holds royal cremation for 38 victims of day-care massacre
Oil output cut by OPEC aims to stabilize energy markets, says Putin