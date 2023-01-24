Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port

A Lebanese judge plans to question judges and security officials into the 2020 Beirut port explosion next month, according to a judicial source on Tuesday.

Judge Tarek Bitar resumed his inquiry into the deadly blast on Monday, after a 13-month suspension due to political resistance to his attempts to interrogate top officials.





“Prosecutor-General Ghassan Oueidat will be among those who will be questioned,” the source told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.





“This will be an unprecedented move in Lebanon’s judicial history,” the source said.





According to local media, three other judges -- Ghassan Khoury, Carla Shawwah and Jad Maalouf -- will also be summoned for questioning.





The list also includes Higher Customs Council chief Asaad Toufaili, council member Gracia al-Qazzi, General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and State Security chief Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba.





On Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut was rocked by a massive explosion that changed the course of events and upended the lives of many people in Lebanon.





More than 200 Lebanese lost their lives and 6,500 others were injured, while some 50,000 housing units suffered damage, with material losses estimated at about $15 billion.



