Libyan parliament sacks allied central bank governor over graft
Parliament did not specify nature of corruption allegations
AA  Wednesday 12:36, 23 November 2022
File photo

The Libyan parliament has sacked the Governor of Eastern Libya’s Central Bank, Ali al-Hibri, over corruption suspicions.

The move followed a session held by the East Libya-based assembly in Benghazi city on Tuesday. A parliamentary statement said that al-Hibri was also relieved from his role as a chair of two committees responsible for the rebuilding of Benghazi and Derna cities.

According to the statement, the parliament asked the Libyan Audit Bureau to check all the transactions conducted by al-Hibri and asked the Public Prosecutor to take legal measures over the corruption allegations.

The statement, however, did not specify the nature of the corruption allegations against al-Hibri.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

#Libya
#parliament
#central bank
