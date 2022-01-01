Libyan, Turkish naval forces conduct joint military drill
Libyan and Turkish naval forces conducted a joint military training in the Mediterranean.
Libya’s class landing ship IBN Ouf-132 and Türkiye’s TCG Gaziantep frigate took part in the exercise.
Various trainings were successfully carried out as part of the drill.
