Libyan, Turkish naval forces conduct joint military drill
Exercise took place in Mediterranean
AA  Thursday 13:33, 29 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Libyan and Turkish naval forces conducted a joint military training in the Mediterranean.


Libya’s class landing ship IBN Ouf-132 and Türkiye’s TCG Gaziantep frigate took part in the exercise.


Various trainings were successfully carried out as part of the drill.


