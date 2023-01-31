Lithuanian president says West should stop drawing ‘red lines,’ urges more military support for Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said that Western countries should stop drawing “red lines” with regards to military support for Ukraine, urging them to step up their contributions.





“I have seen many red lines that have been drawn, and sometimes I even have the impression that these red lines are not drawn by us, the Western countries, the democracies, but that it is the terrorist state of Russia that is trying to draw them through fear and threats,” Nauseda told Lithuanian broadcaster LRT late Monday.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who last week reluctantly agreed to provide Ukraine Leopards 2 tanks, has warned against a race to arm Ukraine as Kyiv asks for fighter jets as well as long-range missiles to fight Russia.





Nauseda said a number of “red lines” have been crossed when it comes to Ukraine, including with the provision of battle tanks and accepting Ukraine as an EU member candidate.





“Ukraine’s EU candidate status was once a taboo, a red line, too. I remember it well. Even when, say, the war broke out, Germany initially said categorically that it would only send vests, helmets … but not weapons. But that red line was also passed quite a long time ago,” the Lithuanian leader said.





He said he hopes the “red line” with regards to Ukraine’s demand for fighter jets and long-range missiles would also be crossed.





“Because fighter jets and long-range missiles are essential military aid, and at this crucial stage in the war, where the turning point is about to happen, it is vital that we act without delay,” Nauseda said.



