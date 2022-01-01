Long queues outside gas stations in France on last day of fuel discount
French government's 30-cent-per-liter discount to be cut to 10 cents starting Wednesday
AA Tuesday 21:28, 15 November 2022
Long queues formed outside gas stations in France on the last day drivers can benefit from the government’s 30-cent-per-liter fuel discount.
On Wednesday the discount will be cut to 10 cents per liter and is set to last until Dec. 31.
Authorities have promised to end an ongoing fuel shortage in the country, despite a call by the country's largest labor union to resist a government decision to force striking oil refinery workers back on the job.
Initially the government was set to scale back its fuel discount on Nov. 1, but supply bottlenecks driven by refinery and depot strikes led it to extend the full discount for two more weeks.
Workers at the ExxonMobil refinery in Gravenchon-Port-Jerome were among others striking for better pay and working conditions.
