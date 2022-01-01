Lula pushing to re-establish Brazil on world stage

Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is already pushing to re-establish his country’s position on the world stage and to build up foreign relations with partners abroad following his win in a down-to-the-wire presidential runoff.



On Sunday night, Lula beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight race, garnering 50.9% of the vote compared with Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, according to Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court.



Prior to taking office on Jan. 1, 2023, Lula is said to be planning to travel to Argentina, the US, Europe and China - all of whom he considers "partners," according to Brazilian news portal Poder360.



He is also assessing the possibility of participating in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt taking place from Nov. 6-18 and for his staff to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January.



In terms of logistics, the scheduling will likely depend on the leaders of each nation. According to Poder360, if Lula cannot meet to strengthen relations with partners prior to assuming office, he intends to as soon as his schedule allows.