Lula pushing to re-establish Brazil on world stage

Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is already pushing to re-establish his country’s position on the world stage and to build up foreign relations with partners abroad following his win in a down-to-the-wire presidential runoff.
On Sunday night, Lula beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight race, garnering 50.9% of the vote compared with Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, according to Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court.
Prior to taking office on Jan. 1, 2023, Lula is said to be planning to travel to Argentina, the US, Europe and China - all of whom he considers "partners," according to Brazilian news portal Poder360.
He is also assessing the possibility of participating in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt taking place from Nov. 6-18 and for his staff to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January.
In terms of logistics, the scheduling will likely depend on the leaders of each nation. According to Poder360, if Lula cannot meet to strengthen relations with partners prior to assuming office, he intends to as soon as his schedule allows.
Prior to the second-round runoff, during Friday's presidential television debate, Lula denounced Bolsonaro's foreign policy record, accusing him of isolating the country internationally.
In the past, Bolsonaro raised unfounded claims about voter fraud and questioned COVID-19 and the science behind climate change, with some experts suggesting that Brazil's perception internationally had suffered as a consequence.
On Monday, Lula began making inroads, meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who flew to Brazil in a show of support for the leftist politician. Both politicians are pushing to strengthen bilateral trade, with Fernandez suggesting that Argentina's gas reserves in Vaca Muerta could supply Brazil's south.
Also on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored his willingness to work with Lula. Under Bolsonaro, relations with China had waned, notably after the far-right leader's remarks about the coronavirus.
During Lula's tenure as president between 2003-2010, Brazil experienced a commodities boom driven by China's high demand largely for soybeans and other minerals.
While enjoying good relations with Beijing, Lula aligned Brazil with Global South initiatives, notably helping in 2009 to form BRICS -- a bloc of emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
