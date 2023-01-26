Machete-wielding man kills priest, wounds 4 other people in attacks at churches in Spain

A man wielding a machete attacked clergymen at two churches in southern Spain, killing a priest and wounding four other people, local media reported Wednesday.





The perpetrator, who is thought to be an undocumented migrant from Morocco, attacked two churches -- San Isidro and Nuestra Senora de La Palma -- located around 300 meters (984 feet) apart just after 8 p.m. in downtown Algeciras, said the El Pais daily, citing the police.





Police said the attacker has been arrested.



