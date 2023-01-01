Macron, Scholz vow continued support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday pledged to continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.





“We are determined to assist Ukraine to the extent and for as long as is necessary. We will be there as Europeans when Ukraine needs us," Macron said at a joint news conference with Scholz in Paris.





The French leader did not rule out the possibility of delivering Leclerc tanks to Ukraine but pointed out that any decision had to be coordinated with France’s Western allies.





"Regarding the Leclercs, I asked the army minister to work on it, but nothing has been ruled out," he said.





Macron added that sending tanks must not escalate the situation, must take into account the time to train Ukrainians to be effective, and must not endanger France's own security.





Meanwhile, Scholz echoed Macron’s remarks saying both countries would continue their support for Ukraine "as long as it is necessary."





"Both our countries are doing a lot to support Ukraine, financially and humanitarianly, but also with weapons. We have to fear that this war will last for a very long time and therefore it is very important for Ukraine to know that we will not weaken our support for Ukraine," he said.





In a joint declaration following the Franco-German ministerial meeting, both countries condemned Russia's war on Ukraine and pledged "continued unwavering support to Ukraine in all areas we can, especially in the political, military, economic, financial, humanitarian, social, cultural spheres."





The Franco-German summit dwelt specifically on military support for Ukraine, in addition to topics of economy, energy, security and defense.





The meeting was initially planned for October but was then reportedly canceled over differences on defense and energy.



