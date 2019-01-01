Maduro calls on army to maintain 'unity, discipline'

Venezuelan president on Sunday called on the country's military to stay in "unity and discipline" against the "imperialist coup attempt."

Security forces have become increasingly loyal to Venezuela and its constitution despite several attempts to divide the army, Nicolas Maduro told soldiers during his visit to the 41st Armored Brigade in Carabobo state.

Venezuela is preparing for the most important military mobilization in the history of the country, he said.

He stressed that the country will keep all weapons systems, military power, operational capability, military-civil unity and militia forces ready so that "no one can touch our holy sky."

US 'accepts' envoy designated by Venezuela's Guaido U.S. administration has "accepted" on Sunday Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's designation of Carlos Alfredo Vecchio as the charge d'Affaires to the U.S.In a written statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "The United States accepted interim President Juan Guaido's designation of Carlos Alfredo Vecchio as the Charge d'Affaires of the Government of Venezuela to the United States on January 25.""Mr. Vecchio will have authority over diplomatic affairs in the United States on behalf of Venezuela," he said."After his accreditation, Mr. Vecchio met with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, who reaffirmed the United States' strong support for interim President Guaido's leadership of Venezuela.Pompeo added: "The United States looks forward to working with Mr. Vecchio and other diplomatic staff as designated by interim President Guaido."Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Nicholas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycott by the opposition.On Wednesday, Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself acting president, a move immediately supported by U.S. President Donald Trump.Maduro quickly shot back, cutting off diplomatic relations with Washington and giving U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.He has repeatedly lashed out at the U.S., saying Washington is waging an economic war against him and his government amid a sweeping sanctions campaign.Brazil and the Organization of American States recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader prior to his formal announcement. Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.Several South American countries, Russia, Turkey, China, and Iran have also expressed solidarity with Maduro.European heavyweights -- including the U.K., Germany, France and Spain -- took a similar stance against Venezuela's elected president and called on Maduro to announce fresh elections within the next eight days from Saturday to ease the current political crisis in the south American nation.

‘Venezuela to survive this coup attempt,’ says Maduro Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday vowed that they "will finally win" and his country would survive the “coup attempt”.In an interview with Turkish private broadcaster CNN Turk, Maduro stressed that his country has no political and diplomatic relations with the U.S. and described Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as "the words of a falling country"."Mr. Pompeo is a spokesman for the country that threatens us. However, the power of the country we are talking about is in decline. There are new strong countries and leaders in the world. There are countries economically and politically developed," he said.On Saturday, Pompeo had called on the UN Security Council to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of the country."[Pompeo] doesn't respect anyone and thinks he can rule by shouting and threatening. No one can shout at us. He can say what he wants about me, but I protect my country, my people and my history.The Turkish people will see that we will finally win. We're going to survive this coup attempt," the Venezuelan president said.On Wednesday, following mass demonstrations throughout the country, Gauido, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, announced President Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate and declared himself as the interim president.At least 20 people have died in the protests, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.Soon after, U.S. President Donald Trump put out a statement recognizing Guaido as the president of the country.Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.Russia and China both opposed the U.S. call to support Guaido, and condemned any international interference in the affairs of Venezuela. Turkey and Iran have put their weight behind incumbent President Maduro.'No room for racism and hate'Maduro said the U.S. President Donald Trump is not a leader who can deal with the problems and underlined that Trump “belittles” Venezuela, Latin America and the world."He belittled the whole world and as a Latin American, I can say that he hates us. This is unacceptable because there is no room for racism and hate in today’s world," Maduro said.Pointing out that his country has been under many financial and economic attacks, Maduro vowed to overcome hyper-inflation in 2019."We are going through a historical war for Venezuela, for our democracy and independence," Maduro said, and accused the U.S. of the recent crises in his country."They [the U.S.] attack us thinking that Venezuela is their own backyard," he said.Maduro said his country is a victim of the ongoing attacks and the U.S. Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all targeted Venezuela."We have been attacked since [former President Hugo] Chavez's death," he said, stressing things has gone worse during the Trump Administration.Maduro accused the U.S. of attacking on Venezuela and planning a coup attempt in the country.He underlined that Guaido's declaring himself acting president was "unlawful"."The American news agencies and The Washington Post reported on January 22 that this coup attempt order had been given to Guaido by Trump himself,” Maduro said.Solidarity of Turkish nation, President ErdoğanTouching upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call after the incidents, Maduro said: “Mr. Erdoğan is a brave man who respects values. We trust solidarity of Turkish nation and President Erdoğan.”The Venezuelan president said he was initially unaware of July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey -- organized by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) -- and added he saw photographs of people on the streets.“When I learned about the coup attempt and saw photos of the nation defending their homeland, I immediately told my foreign minister to condemn this attack,” he said.FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.Maduro also noted that the western media portrayed the coup attempt as “something good” for Turkey, and they opposed Erdoğan.“Since that day we’ve been friends with Mr. Erdoğan,” he said, adding that he loves Turkish people.“Turkey has a very important and beautiful history.“I’m so happy that they are supporting us and standing with us.”Maduro stated that they are going to overcome the problem in his country with laws and justice, and added he is “open for dialogue”.Highlighting that Guaido violated the constitution, he said, however, he was not a jury and the issue would be solved in accordance with the law.No one can give ultimatum to VenezuelaOn some European countries’ statements which say they will recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president if elections are not announced soon, Maduro said Europe was “again making a mistake”.“Europeans were arrogant in this process. They should take back this ultimatum. No one can give us an ultimatum," he said.Recalling last year's presidential elections in his country, Maduro said he won the election with 65 percent of votes, and the parliamentary elections were going to be held in 2020.He said Venezuela's electoral system is quite modern and that they use the national observer system.Maduro noted the diplomatic staff of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas had left his country, however, the both sides agreed to continue negotiations for the protection of officials in the two countries.For that reason, a small group of the U.S. and Venezuelan diplomats were present in each other's countries to take part in 30-day negotiations, he added.Following Trump's recognition of Guaido as president of the country on Wednesday, Maduro had quickly shot back, cutting off diplomatic relations with Washington and giving U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

US warns against any threat to diplomats in Venezuela The U.S. national security adviser on Sunday warned of a "significant response" to any threat against U.S. diplomats in Venezuela or the country's self-declared president."Any violence and intimidation against U.S. diplomatic personnel, Venezuela's democratic leader, Juan Guiado, or the National Assembly itself would represent a grave assault on the rule of law and will be met with a significant response," John Bolton said on Twitter.He added: "Cuba's support and control over Maduro's security and paramilitary forces are well known".Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Nicholas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycott by the opposition.On Wednesday, Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself acting president, a move immediately supported by U.S. President Donald Trump.Maduro quickly shot back, cutting off diplomatic relations with Washington and giving U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.He has repeatedly lashed out at the U.S., saying Washington is waging an economic war against him and his government amid a sweeping sanctions campaign.Brazil and the Organization of American States recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader prior to his formal announcement. Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.Several South American countries, Russia, Turkey, China and Iran have also expressed solidarity with Maduro.European heavyweights -- including the U.K., Germany, France and Spain -- took a similar stance against Venezuela's elected president and called on Maduro to announce fresh elections within next eight days to ease the current political crisis in the south American nation.