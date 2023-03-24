|
Ad
Ad
World

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattles northwestern Iran, 82 people injured

Earthquake hits West Azerbaijan province, causing damages to buildings in Khoy, Salmas cities

14:13 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

At least 82 people were injured as a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan on Friday, local authorities said.


In a press statement, Amir Abbas Jafari, the director general of crisis management in West Azerbaijan province, also said several buildings were damaged in the earthquake in the cities of Khoy and Salmas.


The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of seven kilometers (some five miles) and was also felt in the eastern Turkish provinces of Van and Hakkari.

#earthquake
#Iran
#West Azerbaijan
25 gün önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.