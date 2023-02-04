Major accident causes power outage in Ukraine’s Odesa

Ukraine’s energy company Ukrenergo said on Saturday that a major accident at a power plant caused outage in Ukraine’s city of Odesa and parts of the Odesa region.





“Today there was the second large-scale accident at the Ukrenergo power station. As a result, Odesa and parts of the Odesa region are temporarily de-energized,” the company said on Telegram.





In a separate statement, Maxim Marchenko, head of the Odesa regional military administration, also confirmed "emergency power outages" in the city and the region.





“Currently, the connection to electricity of the main critical infrastructure facilities (boilers, water stations, hospitals, etc.) continues," he wrote on his Telegram channel.



