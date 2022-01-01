World
Major alliance welcomes Sudan’s national dialogue
AA  Monday 13:20, 09 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Sudan’s national dialogue set to start next week

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Monday welcomed the launch of a national dialogue facilitated by the UN and African Union next week.

The SFR is an alliance of political and armed groups formed in 2011 to oppose the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir.

“We welcome the planned launch of dialogue between Sudanese parties,” senior SFR official Khaled Shawish told the state news agency SUNA.

He said his front has met with representatives of the UN, AU and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) regarding the planned dialogue.

Shawish said calls by the dialogue sponsors for lifting the state of emergency, release of political prisoners and scrapping the freedom-restricting laws “provide a suitable atmosphere for the dialogue.”

Sudan has been in turmoil since Oct. 25, 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a “military coup”.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

Powered by Froala Editor

#national dialogue
#Sudan
#Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF)
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Major alliance welcomes Sudan’s national dialogue

yeniSafak

EU envoy raises issues of female education, burqas with top Afghan diplomat

yeniSafak

Turkish businesses seeking to enhance trade ties with Nepal

yeniSafak

China, Australia break diplomatic impasse, hold rare talks

yeniSafak

Int'l Stratcom Youth Forum continues in southern Turkey

yeniSafak

At least 44 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Western Sahara: NGO

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.