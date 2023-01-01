Major power breakdown hits Pakistan

A major power outage struck Pakistan on Monday morning, forcing government offices, airlines, hospitals, and business centers across the country to rely on backup generators.





The breakdown, which, according to initial reports, was because by a decrease in frequency in the national grid, occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time (0334 GMT), causing widespread power outages in scores of cities and towns across the country, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.





Reports from the capital Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and other cities suggested that the normal course of life remained affected due to the power breakdown, with several scheduled events postponed or canceled.





Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir told reporters that the restoration of grid stations in Peshawar and Islamabad has begun, and that power will be restored throughout the country within the next 12 hours.



