Man, reportedly with fake gun, shot dead in Paris by French police

A person, reportedly holding a gun, died in Paris after getting shot by police on Monday, according to local media.





The police arrived at the 11th district of Paris after a report that there was a man walking around with a gun, the daily Ouest-France said.





When the suspect pointed the gun at the police, the police opened fire on the suspect, and the man, hit by four bullets in the chest, died.





Forensic sources noted that the suspect did not talk to the police, but was acting threatening, adding that the weapon in his hand was fake.





The identity of the suspect has not been released yet.



