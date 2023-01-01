|
World

Man, reportedly with fake gun, shot dead in Paris by French police

Suspect hit by 4 bullets after pointing gun at police, says local media

13:32 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

A person, reportedly holding a gun, died in Paris after getting shot by police on Monday, according to local media.


The police arrived at the 11th district of Paris after a report that there was a man walking around with a gun, the daily Ouest-France said.


When the suspect pointed the gun at the police, the police opened fire on the suspect, and the man, hit by four bullets in the chest, died.


Forensic sources noted that the suspect did not talk to the police, but was acting threatening, adding that the weapon in his hand was fake.


The identity of the suspect has not been released yet.


An investigation into the incident has been initiated, sources added.

#Paris
#France
#polis
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
Man, reportedly with fake gun, shot dead in Paris by French police
Algerian army chief visits France for first time in 17 years
Finance minister raises alarm over Japan's 'unprecedented' fiscal health
European gov'ts marginalize Muslims with new discourse derived from notion of 'political Islam'
Japan sends 237 more generators to Ukraine
Saudi Arabia appoints 34 women to leadership positions in two holy mosques
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.