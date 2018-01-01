Manhunt continues after Paris Ritz heist

Police say some of stolen merchandise worth at least $5.4 million has been recovered
Anadolu Agency
Police on Thursday continued a manhunt for at least two thieves involved in robbing jewels from a Paris Ritz Hotel Wednesday evening.
The stolen merchandise is worth at least 4.5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to French media.
A masked group armed with axes, sledgehammers and guns had stormed the landmark Ritz hotel in the chic Place Vendome in central Paris. Police detained three people shortly after the incident.
A police official said one of the perpetrators had dropped a bag with jewels and hatchets when his motorcycle hit a pedestrian during his escape.
This is the latest in a string of high-profile heists in the French capital.
Place Vendome, where luxurious jewelers and high-end watchmakers display their multi millions worth goods, is also home to the French Justice Ministry; it has been the scene of several dramatic daytime robberies.