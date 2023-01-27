|
World

Many flights canceled at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport due to strike

Thousands of travelers affected as ground personnel stage fresh strike over dispute with aircraft handler Aviapartner

14:05 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

Dozens of flights were canceled at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport on Friday due to a fresh strike by ground personnel.


The strike action began at 3.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT) and is set to continue until Saturday 00.30 a.m. (2330GMT Friday), according to a statement by the ver.di trade union.


Thousands of travelers affected by the cancellation of more than 100 flights, and more disruptions in flight operations are expected.


Airport operator asked passengers to check the current status of their flight online before traveling to the airport.


The ver.di trade union, which is representing employees of baggage and aircraft handler Aviapartner, said the company is refusing to negotiate a collective agreement, a social plan and severance pay for its members.


“The employees have done a tough job at the airport for decades and helped the company make profit,” ver.di’s negotiator Marvin Reschinsky said in a statement.


“Now the company is refusing to pay severance, the employees will have to apply for the same job, at the same airport, with less income, and only with temporary contracts. The employees are resisting against this,” he added.


Around 700 employees are at risk of losing their jobs at the airport, as the North Rhine-Westphalia’s Transport Ministry will end its contract with Aviapartner in April, according to the union.

#flights
#Germany
#Dusseldorf
#airport
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Many flights canceled at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport due to strike
Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy
Kremlin says US can settle Ukraine conflict, but has failed to avail opportunity
Baby chameleon taken under protection in eastern Türkiye
Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children
Syrian regime responsible for 2018 chlorine attack, killing 43 people: Watchdog
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.