Marc Angel elected European Parliament’s new vice president
Angel will replace Eva Kaili who was removed over corruption allegations
16:46 . 18/01/2023 Wednesday
(Photo Credit : https://twitter.com/marcangel_lu)

The European Parliament on Wednesday elected Marc Angel its new vice president to replace Eva Kaili, who was removed over corruption allegations.


Angel, from Luxembourg, received 307 of 590 valid votes in the second round of the election held at a European Parliament General Assembly session.


In the first round, he fell short of an absolute majority as he gained 263 votes out of the 278 needed.


The other candidates were the French Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, who obtained 98 votes in the second round, and the Italian Annalisa Tardino, who obtained 185 votes in the same round.


Kaili, 44, from Greece's center-left PASOK-KINAL party, and one of the EP’s 14 vice presidents, was arrested on Dec. 9 by Belgian police over corruption charges.


She was subsequently removed from the post and dismissed from the PASOK-KINAL party over the allegations following the arrest.

