Media training workshops in collaboration with TRT World, GZT, TIKA held in Kyrgyzstan
TIKA Bishkek Coordinator Osman Usta emphasized the importance of strengthening the relations between the two countries and the media sector
Yeni Şafak  Wednesday 13:26, 23 November 2022
Media training workshops were held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), and the GZT Digital broadcasting platform.

More than 90 students attended the workshop facilitated by the expert staff of TRT and GZT. At the end of the training, videos prepared by the students were evaluated and gifts were presented to the most successful team.

Speaking at the certificate ceremony held at the end of the training, Kyrgyzstan – Turkey Manas University Rector Prof. Dr. Alparslan Ceylan said, “Our youths definitely learned a lot from this workshop, I would like to thank all the institutions and trainers who contributed.”

TIKA Bishkek Coordinator Osman Usta emphasized the importance of strengthening the relations between the two countries and the media sector.

Media Manas, operating within Manas University, played an important role in the planning and implementation of the training. Trainers from TRT and GZT conveyed their thanks to the University and Media Manas management and emphasized that they would like to see the youths who will start their careers among them one day.


Second stage of training program held in Kyrgyzstan Maarif Schools

Kyrgyzstan Maarif Schools, the first and only Maarif School in Central Asia, became the second address where education is practiced. In the training program attended by 55 high school students, youths received comprehensive training in telephone journalism and social media literacy. At the end of the training, videos created by the trainees who produced creative content were shared on TRT and GZT's social media platforms.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the program, Metin Kılınç, director of the Kyrgyzstan Maarif Schools, said, "We have been wanting to implement this training in our school for a long time, it has been a very productive week for our students."

Speaking at the closing ceremony, GZT Editorial Director Doğukan Gezer noted that it was very productive to meet with youths from the Turkic world.

TRT Journalism for Youth Project Manager Alpay Arı said in his speech, “Our project was developed to enable youths to tell their own stories in disadvantaged areas. It is very meaningful for us to come together with the Turkic world.”

The trainers who went to Kyrgyzstan as part of the training later met with the students from the Kyrgyz Turkish Anatolian Vocational High School for Girls.

