Media training workshops in collaboration with TRT World, GZT, TIKA held in Kyrgyzstan
TIKA Bishkek Coordinator Osman Usta emphasized the importance of strengthening the relations between the two countries and the media sector
Yeni Şafak Wednesday 13:26, 23 November 2022
Media training workshops in collaboration with TRT World, GZT, TIKA held in Kyrgyzstan
Source: undefined
Media training workshops in collaboration with TRT World, GZT, TIKA held in Kyrgyzstan
#TIKA
#GZT
#Kyrgyzstan
#Media
#Training
#TRT