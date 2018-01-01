Midwest commuters face blizzard as they head back to work

Commuters in Chicago and across the Midwest will face a blizzard packing more than a foot of snow and whiteout conditions as they head back to work on Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend.
Blizzard warnings were in effect early on Monday in northeast Missouri through metro Chicago and northeast into Michigan as the storm brought winds up to 45 miles per hour (72 kph) and more than 12 inches (15 cm) of snow to the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
The service said in an advisory that travel on Monday morning will be "very dangerous to impossible" and the heavy snow was difficult to shovel and may cause falling tree limbs and power outages.
The storm canceled 1,270 flights on Sunday for travelers trying to get home after the Thanksgiving weekend.
Most of the cancellations were of flights departing or arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway Airport, which combined saw a total of about 900 flights canceled. At Kansas City International Airport, nearly 200 flights were canceled.
Death toll from Uganda boat cruise accident jumps to 29
At least 29 people died when a cruise boat capsized in poor weather on Saturday in Lake Victoria, Uganda, the deputy police spokesman said on Sunday.Police had said on Saturday at least 10 people were dead following the accident off Uganda's Mukono district, close to the capital Kampala."The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather," Patrick Onyango told Reuters, adding the boat was carrying 84 people. He did not say what the boat's capacity was.Another 26 people had been rescued from the water, Onyango said, a lower figure than the initial 40 given by the police on Saturday. He attributed the discrepancy to some survivors' failure to register with the police."Our rescue team is still on the ground trying to rescue whoever we can find," he said.Among those rescued on Saturday was Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja, a brother of Ronald Mutebi, the king of Buganda kingdom, Uganda's largest, police said.The East African nation has several kingdoms, whose kings wield considerable social clout but little political influence.
Mexico minister says talks with US aimed at resolving 'very delicate' situation of migrant caravans
Mexico's incoming interior minister, Olga Sanchez Cordero, said Saturday that a plan for Mexico to be a safe third country for asylum claimants in the U.S. were "ruled out," following reports in the Washington Post of a deal with the Trump administration.Sanchez told Reuters ongoing talks with the United States on the situation of migrant caravans were "very delicate."
Trump says all asylum seekers will stay in Mexico
U.S. President Donald Trump said on late Saturday that the migrants in the southern border of the country will not be allowed in until their claims are individually approved in court."We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No "Releasing" into the U.S...," Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No "Releasing" into the U.S...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 Kasım 2018 He said that all migrants will stay in Mexico."All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!," he added.....All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 Kasım 2018 Recently, thousands of migrants have been waiting in Tijuana, Mexico, to cross into the U.S., many from a caravan that drew national attention and prompted Trump to become vocal, saying it was an "invasion" and among the migrants were "criminals and unknown Middle Easterners."Border security has been tightened as well, with 7,000 military troops having been sent to secure the southern border and harden ports of entry.Judge Jon Tigar of the District Court in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order last Monday on the administration's policy, which Trump enacted Nov. 9 to bar migrants from crossing outside designated ports of entry.The restraining order placed by Tigar will allow migrants to seek asylum regardless of whether they entered the U.S. illegally or came through a port of entry.