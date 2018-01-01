Midwest commuters face blizzard as they head back to work

Commuters in Chicago and across the Midwest will face a blizzard packing more than a foot of snow and whiteout conditions as they head back to work on Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Blizzard warnings were in effect early on Monday in northeast Missouri through metro Chicago and northeast into Michigan as the storm brought winds up to 45 miles per hour (72 kph) and more than 12 inches (15 cm) of snow to the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The service said in an advisory that travel on Monday morning will be "very dangerous to impossible" and the heavy snow was difficult to shovel and may cause falling tree limbs and power outages.

The storm canceled 1,270 flights on Sunday for travelers trying to get home after the Thanksgiving weekend.

Most of the cancellations were of flights departing or arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway Airport, which combined saw a total of about 900 flights canceled. At Kansas City International Airport, nearly 200 flights were canceled.

Death toll from Uganda boat cruise accident jumps to 29 At least 29 people died when a cruise boat capsized in poor weather on Saturday in Lake Victoria, Uganda, the deputy police spokesman said on Sunday.Police had said on Saturday at least 10 people were dead following the accident off Uganda's Mukono district, close to the capital Kampala."The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather," Patrick Onyango told Reuters, adding the boat was carrying 84 people. He did not say what the boat's capacity was.Another 26 people had been rescued from the water, Onyango said, a lower figure than the initial 40 given by the police on Saturday. He attributed the discrepancy to some survivors' failure to register with the police."Our rescue team is still on the ground trying to rescue whoever we can find," he said.Among those rescued on Saturday was Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja, a brother of Ronald Mutebi, the king of Buganda kingdom, Uganda's largest, police said.The East African nation has several kingdoms, whose kings wield considerable social clout but little political influence.

Mexico's incoming interior minister, Olga Sanchez Cordero, said Saturday that a plan for Mexico to be a safe third country for asylum claimants in the U.S. were "ruled out," following reports in the Washington Post of a deal with the Trump administration.Sanchez told Reuters ongoing talks with the United States on the situation of migrant caravans were "very delicate."