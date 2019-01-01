Military court sentences policeman to death in Somalia

A military tribunal in Somali sentenced a police officer to death Monday for killing a teenager in the capital Mogadishu in July, an official said.

“The court [in Mogadishu] has found Bashi Mustaf Omar Dhaqane guilty of murdering Sheikh Nur Mohamed Mohamud. After we received different eyewitness testimonies, the court convicted Bashi Mustaf, and ordered death sentence for him,” Colonel Hassan Ali Nur Shute, the armed forces military tribunal director, said.

The killing took place on July 26, according Mogadishu-based state media Somalia National TV.

Sheikh Nur Mohamed Mohamud, was a student when he was killed on his way to school in the Hamar Jajab district of Mogadishu.

The police officer from Somali National Police had been arrested by the police hours after the killing and was taken to custody, according to the court.

On Aug. 1, Somali National Armed Forces military tribunal sentenced Adan Mohamed Ali, a Daesh terror group affiliate aged 25, to death for a role in the killing of five people, including civilians and security official, which took place in the port city of Bosaso, the capital of northeastern Bari region.

On Aug. 5, two Al-Shabaab militants were executed upon a rule by a Somali military court in Mogadishu for their role in terrorist attacks and killings of officials, journalists, and civilians in Mogadishu in 2017-2018.