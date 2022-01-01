news
World
Missile attacks target Kurdish armed group in northern Iraq
1 killed, 8 injured in attacks
AA  Monday 11:27, 14 November 2022
File photo

One person was killed in missile attacks on the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in northern Iraq on Monday, according to local health authorities.

The attacks targeted the PDKI premises in the towns of Koy Sanjaq and Zirguez in northern Iraq, local media reported.

Eight other people were injured in the attacks, the Health Ministry of the Kurdish Regional Government said in a statement.

PDKI is an armed Kurdish group banned by Iran.

Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had previously launched attacks on Kurdish armed groups in northern Iraq, accusing them of fanning anti-government protests in Iran.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests since September over the death of an Iranian woman in police custody.

Tehran has long accused Kurdish armed groups in northern Iraq of carrying out destabilizing activities in the border region between the two countries.

