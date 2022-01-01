Missile strikes on Ukraine’s Lviv damage three power substations
AA Wednesday 11:50, 04 May 2022
File photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
Part of the city does not have electricity, says Lviv’s mayor
#Ukraine
#Lviv
#Russia
File photo
Missile strikes damaged three electric substations in Ukraine’s Lviv, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday.
“As a result of the rocket strike, two power substations were damaged. A part of the city doesn’t have an electricity,” Andrey Sadoviy said on Twitter.
He said that the surrounding buildings were also damaged and two people were injured in the attack as well.
At least 3,193 civilians have been killed and 3,353 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.
Missile strikes on Ukraine’s Lviv damage three power substations
Fed's hawkish stance puts selling pressure on global stock markets in April
Turkey neutralizes five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq
Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years
Children enjoy at mobile amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Mosul
Emerging potential of the Middle Corridor: analysis
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.