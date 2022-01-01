Moldova says three Russian cruise missiles crossed its airspace
Russian ambassador summoned after violation, says Moldovan foreign minister
AA Monday 13:45, 10 October 2022
Moldova's Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador after three cruise missiles crossed the country's airspace.
The missiles were launched by Russian ships in the Black Sea with Ukraine as their target.
"I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.
"Moldova condemns in strongest possible terms violation of its airspace by three Russian cruise missiles as Russia attacked Ukrainian cities this morning," Popescu added.
At least eight people were killed in Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Monday in a Russian strike on several cities, according to the country's authorities.
