More defense support means quicker end to Russia’s war, says Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that increasing defense support to Kyiv will ensure a swift end to the war with Russia.





“The more defense support our heroes at the front receive from the world, the sooner Russia's aggression will end and the more reliable the security guarantees for Ukraine and all our partners will be after the war,” Zelenskyy said in a video address late Wednesday.





Zelenskyy said he spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the day, noting his demand for further support in the form of long-range missiles, artillery and aircraft.





“We have to unlock the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important for us to expand our cooperation in artillery, we have to achieve the supply of aircraft to Ukraine. And this is a dream. And this is a task. An important task for all of us,” Zelenskyy said.





Zelenskyy also commented on the decision of Germany and the US to provide Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks, respectively, to Ukraine, thanking the two countries and other allies for “their willingness to provide us with modern and much-needed tanks.”





“All this proves the most important fact for the world today - the fact that freedom is only getting stronger. And the way we are all working together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historic achievement of the leaders who are working now,” he said.





Earlier, Germany okayed the delivery of 14 of its Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks, and announced that it would allow other nations already in possession of the tanks to export them to Ukraine. The German Defense Ministry subsequently announced that it would begin training Ukrainian troops on the Leopards within days.





Separately, US President Joe Biden formally announced his decision to send 31 Abrams tanks in response to Kyiv's appeals, noting that the weapons will "enhance" Ukraine's "capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives."​​​​​​​



