Moscow sanctions 31 New Zealand journalists, officials, public figures over 'anti-Russian course'
Move in response to 'new sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities,' says Foreign Ministry
16:21 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
Russia on Thursday announced that 31 more New Zealand journalists, officials, and public figures were sanctioned in response to Wellington's latest sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.


According to the list, published on the Foreign Ministry's website, 26 of the 31 figures are journalists.


"In response to the new sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities by the New Zealand government, imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the 'collective West', entry to our country is closed indefinitely for an additional 31 New Zealanders from among government officials, journalists, and public figures involved in promoting the anti-Russian agenda and supporting the regime in Kyiv," the ministry said.


It added that due to Wellington's anti-Russian course, the work on the stop list will continue.


New Zealand has imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia in response to its war on Ukraine that started last February.


Wellington says “our sanctions are aligned with those of like-minded countries" to "exert pressure on Russia to change course by limiting its ability to finance and equip the war in Ukraine.”

