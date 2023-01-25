|
World

Moscow warns Greece over ‘anti-Russian actions’

Greek leadership either forced or willingly submitted to American demands, FM Lavrov says

09:37 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia on Monday warned Greece over its "anti-Russian actions," saying American meddling has affected bilateral relations.


Remarking that Russia and Greece used to be friends, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Greek leadership was either forced or it willingly submitted to American demands.


“The speed with which they switched not only to the camp of those who signed the sanctions but to the group leading anti-Russia actions was odd. It reflects the imposed line of aggressive opposition and not the interest of the Greeks,” the Russian Embassy in Athens quoted Lavrov as saying on Twitter.


“We drew our conclusions about those who so happily supported aggression against Russia,” Lavrov said.


Greece has condemned Russia, and joined Western sanctions for its war on Ukraine, which started last February.

