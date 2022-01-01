news
MoU on construction of wind power plant in Baku's Garadagh signed
Trend  Friday 15:37, 04 November 2022
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed on the construction of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project in Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The MoU was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Caspian HDG LLC and Spain’s Elecnor construction engineering company.

