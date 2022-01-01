Multiple explosions rock Ukrainian regions, including capital Kyiv

File photo
Several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the city's mayor said on Monday.
Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that multiple blasts were heard in the center of Kyiv this morning.
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, meanwhile, urged residents of Kyiv to heed air alerts.
Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak also confirmed the strikes on the capital.
“The Russians think it will help them, but such actions are like agony. We need more air defense systems as soon as possible,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Local authorities also reported blasts in other Ukrainian regions, namely Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy.
"Russian forces attacked the province all night long with rockets and heavy artillery," Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Valentin Reznichenko said early on Monday.
He also noted that three missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses, while another hit an energy infrastructure facility in the province.
Similar missile and drone strikes were reported by Ukrainian authorities in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions on Saturday.
On Oct. 10, the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit by several explosions.
