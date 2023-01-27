Musk meets with House leaders on Capitol Hill

Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with leaders of the US House of Representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties Thursday regarding the microblogging platform.





Following his visit, Musk wrote on Twitter that he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries “to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties.”





Leaving the meeting, McCarthy, who turned 58 on Thursday, told reporters that Musk came to wish him a happy birthday.





"We've been friends for years," McCarthy added.





Earlier this month, Musk threw his support behind the California Republican in his bid to become speaker of the House after he failed to secure a majority of votes two days in a row, saying in a tweet that “Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker.”





McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House on Jan. 7 following an historic five-day, 15-ballot floor fight after giving major concessions to far-right House members.





Republicans won a narrow majority in the House following midterm elections in November.







