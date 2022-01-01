Muslim scholar Qaradawi passes away

World
AA  Monday 17:36, 26 September 2022
Influential Muslim scholar Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi died on Monday at age 97, according to his official Twitter account.

The Doha-based International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) also confirmed the scholar’s death in a statement on its website.

Qaradawi, an Egypt-born cleric who was based in Qatar, was the founder of the IUMS.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences in a phone call with Qaradawi’s son Abdul Rahman Yusuf, according to the presidency.

Erdogan said al-Qaradawi displayed the "most beautiful example" of how a Muslim should live, and that the late scholar never compromised on what he believed in throughout his life.

Yusuf, for his part, thanked Erdogan and noted that a commemorative event would be held in Istanbul next week.

