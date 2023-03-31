Muslims forced to shutter their meat shops after cow vigilante threats in India’s Haryana

A scandalous video showing cow vigilantes closing down Muslim meat dealers' stores in the city of Panipat in the Indian state of Haryana, during the holy month of Ramadan, has gone viral on social media.





According to the Kashmir News Service (KMS), the video in question shows cow vigilantes, among them Ashok Chhabra, the state government of Haryana's media coordinator, and a BJP worker, threatening meat shop owners and Muslim restaurants to close their shops and restaurants in the name of the Hindu festival Navratri.





The cow vigilantes also shut down a Muslim hotel and demanded that all meat shops be closed on every Tuesday as well. In the video, Chhabra can be heard saying that buffalo meat will not be sold in the region, and another member suggested putting a complete ban on buffalo meat.





This is not the first time that Hindutva Bajrang Dal members have shut down meat shops in BJP-ruled states like Haryana; such incidents have been happening since the BJP came into power in India in 2014. In 2021, Bajrang Dal members forcibly closed down meat shops in the city of Faridabad in Haryana.





Muslim shopkeepers are worried about the possibility of their meat shops being shut down and the impact it would have on their livelihood. Closure of their businesses could lead to numerous challenges, including how they would generate revenue and pay rent for their stores..





Last year, in September, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon issued an order directing meat shop owners to close their establishments for nine days, from Sept 26 to Oct 5, in observance of the Hindu festival of Navratri. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed for opening the shop during these days.





In addition to this, in 2018, 400 shops of meat sellers were shut in Gurgaon amid Navratri by the members of Shiv Sena. Approximately 300 members of Hindu organizations were assembled to close meat shops at different places, as reported by the media.





Omar Abdullah, Indian politician and former Chief Minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, had previously criticized BJP’s unfair policies towards Muslims on Twitter.

“During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise and sunset. I suppose it’s ok if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K.” Abdullah’s tweet read.





