World
Muslims hold annual parade in Manhattan
38th Annual United American Muslim Day Parade draws Muslims of many nationalities that live in the US
AA  Monday 12:30, 26 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Scores of Muslims as well as officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) took part in the 38th Annual United American Muslim Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.

The march, which began on Madison Avenue between East 24th and East 26th Street in Manhattan, drew Muslims from many nationalities that live in the US.

Members of the NYPD and Muslim Officers Society also marched.

The marchers carried US, Turkish and Pakistani flags, among others, and chanted takbir, Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest). The parade also featured trucks carrying models of the Ka'bah and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The marchers also held a food festival and got a taste of cultural and musical performances.

#Muslims
#Parade
#Boston
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Muslims hold annual parade in Manhattan

yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

yeniSafak

US: Snowden's new Russian citizenship could expose him to conscription

yeniSafak

Poland slams EU chief over remarks on Italy's right-wing election win

yeniSafak

Hungary says West in favor of Russia-Ukraine war

yeniSafak

US urges Greece, Türkiye to 'work together' for regional peace