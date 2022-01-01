Muslims hold annual parade in Manhattan
38th Annual United American Muslim Day Parade draws Muslims of many nationalities that live in the US
AA Monday 12:30, 26 September 2022
File photo
#Muslims
#Parade
#Boston
File photo
Scores of Muslims as well as officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) took part in the 38th Annual United American Muslim Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.
The march, which began on Madison Avenue between East 24th and East 26th Street in Manhattan, drew Muslims from many nationalities that live in the US.
Members of the NYPD and Muslim Officers Society also marched.
The marchers carried US, Turkish and Pakistani flags, among others, and chanted takbir, Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest). The parade also featured trucks carrying models of the Ka'bah and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
The marchers also held a food festival and got a taste of cultural and musical performances.
Muslims hold annual parade in Manhattan
Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex
US: Snowden's new Russian citizenship could expose him to conscription
Poland slams EU chief over remarks on Italy's right-wing election win
Hungary says West in favor of Russia-Ukraine war
US urges Greece, Türkiye to 'work together' for regional peace
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.