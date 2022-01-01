NASA says its 'planetary defense' test successfully deflected asteroid
US space agency confirms its Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission impact changed asteroid’s motion in space
AA Wednesday 09:34, 12 October 2022
File photo
#NASA
#US
#space
File photo
NASA has said it had succeeded in deflecting an asteroid, a historic test of humanity's ability to change the motion of a cosmic object.
“Analysis of data obtained over the past two weeks by NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test investigation team shows the spacecraft's kinetic impact with its target asteroid, Dimorphos, successfully altered the asteroid’s orbit,” the US space agency said Tuesday on its website.
The recent success signifies humanity intentionally changing the motion of a celestial object for the first time in history and the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology, NASA said.
“All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it’s the only one we have,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
“This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us. NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet. This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity, demonstrating commitment from NASA's exceptional team and partners from around the world,” Nelson noted.
NASA says its 'planetary defense' test successfully deflected asteroid
UN General Assembly elects 14 new members to Human Rights Council
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss security over phone
G7 leaders condemn Russia’s latest military strikes on Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia's Putin of 'blocking peace'
Japanese yen plunges to 24-year low against US dollar
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.