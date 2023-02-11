Nationwide aid campaign launched in Greece for Türkiye, Syria quake victims

A nationwide campaign has been launched in Greece to collect relief goods for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, local media reported on Friday.





The drive will be carried out in coordination with the Central Union of Municipalities in Greece (KEDE) and 13 regional unions of municipalities, according to public broadcaster ERT.





Citizens have been asked to donate essential materials, including, but not limited to, blankets, flashlights, sleeping bags, personal hygiene items, dry food, and baby food, the report said.





Donations will be collected at city halls in various areas until Feb. 13.





Several other public institutions, including ministries and governorships, trade unions, and citizens’ groups are already conducting more aid drives in numerous cities of Greece, the report added.





At least 18,991 people have died and 75,523 others are injured since Monday’s powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.



