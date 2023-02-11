|
World

Nationwide aid campaign launched in Greece for Türkiye, Syria quake victims

Essential goods, relief supplies to be collected at city halls in various cities until Feb. 13, reports local media

09:47 . 11/02/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

A nationwide campaign has been launched in Greece to collect relief goods for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, local media reported on Friday.


The drive will be carried out in coordination with the Central Union of Municipalities in Greece (KEDE) and 13 regional unions of municipalities, according to public broadcaster ERT.


Citizens have been asked to donate essential materials, including, but not limited to, blankets, flashlights, sleeping bags, personal hygiene items, dry food, and baby food, the report said.


Donations will be collected at city halls in various areas until Feb. 13.


Several other public institutions, including ministries and governorships, trade unions, and citizens’ groups are already conducting more aid drives in numerous cities of Greece, the report added.


At least 18,991 people have died and 75,523 others are injured since Monday’s powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

#Türkiye
#Syria
#earthquake
#victims
#aid
#Greece
1 hour ago
default-profile-img
Nationwide aid campaign launched in Greece for Türkiye, Syria quake victims
Azerbaijani man wins hearts with clunker full of generosity for Türkiye quake victims
Bangladeshis out in force to support Türkiye quake victims
‘Our eyes and ears’: Translators prove critical in Turkish quake operations
Turkish quake survivor’s misfired message leads to his rescue from rubble
Kashmir prays for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.