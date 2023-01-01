|
World

NATO asks for more support to Ukraine as Russia preparing for 'long war'

Russia 'shows no sign of preparing for peace,' NATO chief Stoltenberg says

11:49 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday underlined the "urgent" need to step up military support to Ukraine, saying Russia "shows no sign of preparing for peace."


His remarks came in a statement after he participated in a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany.


On the contrary, Russia is preparing for a "long war," said Stoltenberg.


"Like most wars, this is likely to end at the negotiating table," he said, "... but what happens in negotiations is directly linked to what happens on the battlefield, so we need to deliver more weapons to Ukraine now."


Stoltenberg welcomed the recent announcements by NATO allies and partners, including Germany, France, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden regarding air defense, infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles.


The NATO chief also welcomed that the UK, France and Poland are ready to deliver main battle tanks and light tanks, calling on allies and partners to follow the suit.


He underscored the importance of ramping up non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine and urged allies to increase the production of weapons and ammunition and rapidly replenish stockpiles.

#NATO
#support
#Ukraine
#Russia
#Jens Stoltenberg
9 saat önce
default-profile-img
NATO asks for more support to Ukraine as Russia preparing for 'long war'
Albayrak Group’s vision for new Gambian port promises ‘win-win’ megaproject
Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' on Quran in Sweden
Tunisian military court jails five former lawmakers: Lawyer
Israeli government to discuss settlement policy in West Bank amid divisions
In absence of snow, endangered lapwings linger in eastern Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.