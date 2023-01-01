NATO asks for more support to Ukraine as Russia preparing for 'long war'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday underlined the "urgent" need to step up military support to Ukraine, saying Russia "shows no sign of preparing for peace."





His remarks came in a statement after he participated in a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany.





On the contrary, Russia is preparing for a "long war," said Stoltenberg.





"Like most wars, this is likely to end at the negotiating table," he said, "... but what happens in negotiations is directly linked to what happens on the battlefield, so we need to deliver more weapons to Ukraine now."





Stoltenberg welcomed the recent announcements by NATO allies and partners, including Germany, France, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden regarding air defense, infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles.





The NATO chief also welcomed that the UK, France and Poland are ready to deliver main battle tanks and light tanks, calling on allies and partners to follow the suit.



