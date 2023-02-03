NATO calls on Russia to comply with New START nuclear treaty

NATO called on Russia Friday to comply with the New START nuclear treaty to preserve international stability.

In a statement issued by the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest decision-making body, the military alliance said it noted “with concern that Russia has failed to comply with legally-binding obligations” under the New START treaty.





Signed in 2010 and extended in 2021 for another five years, the treaty aims to control and reduce strategic nuclear forces used by the US and Russia.





According to NATO’s statement, Russia’s refusal to hold a meeting of the treaty’s implementation body and to facilitate US inspection since August “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the Treaty.”





NATO stressed that effective arms control contributes to international stability and security, and urged Russia to fulfill its obligations by allowing checks and participating in the work of the implementation committee.



