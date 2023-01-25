|
World

NATO chief slams Russian nuclear threats

'Russia should know that a nuclear war can never be won and therefore should never be fought,' Stoltenberg warns

13:19 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday condemned Russian nuclear threats in the wake of remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev who warned the western military alliance that Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war.


“The risk of using nuclear weapons is low. But Russian nuclear rhetoric is utterly irresponsible. It is dangerous. Russia should know that a nuclear war can never be won and therefore should never be fought,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the daily WELT newspaper.


“Of course, we are watching what Russia is doing very closely. If that were the case, we would of course react. But even if we allow Russia to blackmail us with this rhetoric, then the world will become more dangerous. Then Russia would keep coming up with this nuclear threat when it wants to achieve something,” he added.


Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago on Feb. 24, Medvedev has repeatedly raised the threat of a nuclear attack.


“The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war,” Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin’s powerful security council, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.


“Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends,” said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012.


The Kremlin was quick to endorse Medvedev’s remarks, saying they were in full accordance with Moscow’s principles.


Moscow’s doctrine allows for a nuclear attack after “aggression against the Russian Federation with conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened.”

#NATO
#Russia
#nuclear
22 dakika önce
default-profile-img
NATO chief slams Russian nuclear threats
US headed off Pakistan-India nuclear war in 2019, claims former US Secretary of State Pompeo
Swedish-Assyrians explain how they stopped Quran burning in their town
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge’s order on Beirut port blast inquiry
Venezuelans love Turkish president because he is 'benevolent, big-hearted,’ says Nicolas Maduro
Türkiye, Thailand set to discuss bilateral cooperation during visit
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.