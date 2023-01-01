NATO chief urges Bosnia to 'refrain from divisive rhetoric'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday urged Bosnia and Herzegovina to "refrain from divisive rhetoric".





Stoltenberg's remarks came after meeting a Bosnian Member of Bosnia's tripartite Presidency, Denis Becirovic, in Brussels.





"The Secretary-General urged all political leaders to refrain from divisive rhetoric and to make concrete steps towards domestic reconciliation," said a NATO statement.





"Mr. Stoltenberg and Mr. Bećirović discussed concerns about separatist actions and divisive rhetoric which can provide fertile soil for malign external activities," said the statement.





Stoltenberg stressed that the stability of the whole region of the Western Balkans is of strategic importance to the Alliance.





At the meeting, Stoltenberg said "NATO will continue to provide support to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defence sector reforms, including through the NATO Headquarters Sarajevo".





Becirovic said that his first visit abroad has symbolic and strategic significance, with the message that Bosnia and Herzegovina will certainly continue and intensify its path towards full membership in NATO.





"I will do everything in my power for Bosnia and Herzegovina to join NATO and the European Union as soon as possible, these are our strategic goals," said Becirovic.



