NATO chief welcomes Germany's decision on Leopard 2 tanks

The chief of the NATO military alliance on Wednesday "strongly" welcomed Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well as allowing partner countries to do so.





"I strongly welcome the leadership of (Chancellor) Olaf Scholz and Germany in providing Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in consultation with other NATO Allies and partners," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.





"At a critical moment in Russia’s war, these can help Ukraine to defend itself, win and prevail as an independent nation," he stressed.



